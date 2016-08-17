版本:
BRIEF-One Liberty Properties acquires two properties for $28.1 mln

Aug 17 One Liberty Properties Inc

* One Liberty Properties expands portfolio with acquisition of two properties for $28.1 million

* Funded acquisitions of these properties with cash on hand and $26 million drawn from its credit facility

* Sees properties will generate an aggregate base rent of approximately $2.6 million during twelve months ending September 30, 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

