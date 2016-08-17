版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 18日 星期四 04:53 BJT

BRIEF-Aphria receives licence amendment to sell oil extracts

Aug 17 Aphria Inc

* Aphria receives licence amendment to sell oil extracts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

