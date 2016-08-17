BRIEF-Fortress Biotech says entered amended and restated at market issuance sales agreement

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Aug 17 Fortress Biotech
* Pursuant to agreement co may issue and sell shares having offering price of up to $70 million from time to time through mlv and FBR
* On aug 17, 2016, entered into amended and restated at market issuance sales agreement, or sales agreement - sec filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2bf7tHX) Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
