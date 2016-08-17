版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 18日 星期四

BRIEF-Fortress Biotech says entered amended and restated at market issuance sales agreement

Aug 17 Fortress Biotech

* Pursuant to agreement co may issue and sell shares having offering price of up to $70 million from time to time through mlv and FBR

* On aug 17, 2016, entered into amended and restated at market issuance sales agreement, or sales agreement - sec filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2bf7tHX) Further company coverage:

