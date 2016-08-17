版本:
2016年 8月 18日

BRIEF-Marine Products announces tender offer

Aug 17 Marine Products Corp

* Expects to commence a tender offer for up to 3.2 million shares of its common stock at a price per share of $9.00

* Has right to increase tender offer to up to 3.5 million shares

* Marine products corporation announces tender offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

