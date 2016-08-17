版本:
BRIEF-American Financial says increases annual dividend by 12 pct

Aug 17 American Financial Group Inc

* American financial group, inc. Increases annual dividend by 12%; eleventh consecutive year of dividend increases

* Increased dividendwill be paid on a quarterly basis of $0.3125 per share of common stock beginning in october 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

