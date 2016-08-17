版本:
BRIEF-Molina Healthcare announces commencement of offer to exchange privately placed notes due

Aug 17 Molina Healthcare Inc

* Molina healthcare announces commencement of offer to exchange its privately placed 5.375% senior notes due 2022 for registered 5.375% senior notes due 2022

* Has commenced an offer to exchange up to $700 million aggregate principal amount of its 5.375% senior notes due 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

