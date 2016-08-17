版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 18日 星期四 05:03 BJT

BRIEF-Cobalt International CFO David Powell reports purchase of 100,000 shares at avg price $0.99/shr

Aug 17 Cobalt International Energy Inc

* Says CFO David Powell reports purchase of 100,000 shares of co's common stock on Aug 16 at average price of $0.99 per share - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2bfcoIM) Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐