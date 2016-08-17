BRIEF-Kinross Gold announces senior management changes

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Aug 17 Kinross Gold Corp
* Kinross announces senior management changes
* Says Lauren Roberts has been appointed new COO, effective January 1, 2017
* Warwick Morley-Jepson, executive vice-president and Chief Operating Officer, has determined that he will be leaving company at year end
* Announced appointment of Paul Tomory to co's senior leadership team in role of chief technical officer, effective January 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
