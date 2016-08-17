版本:
BRIEF-Intercept pharmaceuticals says a journal published results of Phase 3 poise trial of Ocaliva

Aug 17 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc

* New England Journal Of Medicine publishes results of Phase 3 poise trial of ocaliva for treatment of PBC

* On a background of standard of care or given as monotherapy, Ocaliva met primary endpoint of poise trial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

