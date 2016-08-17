BRIEF-ResMed says takes Fisher & Paykel to court over patents

Aug 17 ResMed Inc

* Files patent infringement actions against Fisher & Paykel Healthcare in U.S., German, New Zealand courts, in U.S. International Trade Commission

* In New Zealand, ResMed is asking Auckland court to "stop Fisher & Paykel from manufacturing and exporting infringing masks from that country"

* German court stops sale of F&P simplus, eson and eson 2 masks