2016年 8月 18日

BRIEF-Sagard Capital Partners anticipates Paul Desmarais III will not be added to Performance Sports Group's board until co's investigation is complete

Aug 17 Performance Sports Group Ltd

* Anticipate Paul Desmarais III will not be added to Performance Sports Group's board until co's investigation is complete Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

