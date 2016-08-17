BRIEF-Juniper Pharma says discontinuing development of COL-1077, based on results of Phase 2B trial

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Aug 17 Juniper Pharmaceuticals Inc
* "we are disappointed that col-1077 did not achieve desired effect in this clinical trial"
* Based on results of phase 2b trial, discontinuing development of col-1077
* Juniper pharmaceuticals reports results from phase 2b clinical trial of col-1077 lidocaine vaginal gel in gynecologic procedure pain
* Phase 2b clinical trial did not achieve its primary and secondary endpoints
* Safety,Pharmacokinetic profiles of col-1077 consistent with what has been observed in prior clinical trials of vaginal gel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.