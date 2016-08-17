版本:
BRIEF-Highbridge Capital Management reports 5.3 pct passive stake in Healthsouth Corp

Aug 17 Healthsouth Corp

* Highbridge Capital Management LLC reports 5.3 percent passive stake in Healthsouth Corp as of Aug 10, 2016 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

