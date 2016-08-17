BRIEF-Sagent Pharma says initiates a nationwide voluntary recall of one lot of Oxacillin

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Aug 17 Sagent Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Sagent pharmaceuticals initiates a nationwide voluntary recall of oxacillin for injection, usp, 10 g due to presence of iron oxide particulate matter
* Sagent is not aware of any known adverse patient events resulting from use of subject product lot
* Particulate matter found within solution after reconstitution has been identified as iron oxide
* Initiated recall due to complaint for a single vial containing small, dark particulate matter found within solution after reconstitution Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
