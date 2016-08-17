版本:
BRIEF-Pacific Exploration announces creditor approval of restructuring plan

Aug 17 Pacific Exploration And Production Corp

* Resolution approving plan pursuant to co' creditors arrangement act approved by 98.4% in number of affected creditors

* Pacific announces creditor approval of restructuring plan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

