BRIEF-Nestle CFO says around 5 pct H2 organic growth needed to hit FY target

* Cfo says expects to close icecream froneri transaction at
the end of the summer
* Cfo says low single-digit growth in nutrition in china
* Cfo says believes has hit bottom in pricing in q2
* Cfo says new initiatives on structural savings to have
limited positive impact in h2 and 2017
* Cfo says will hike prices in uk
* Cfo says has also seen some increases in commodity prices,
hard to tell if that is sustainable
* Cfo says already increased prices in brazil in q2
* Cfo says needs to reach around 5 percent organic growth in
h2 to meet guidance
* Cfo says yinlu is in negative territory, turnaround will
take some time
* Cfo says spends about 1.7 billion sfr per year on research
and development
* Cfo says started taking limited price increases in
emerging markets
* Cfo says efforts on yinlu could become visible in latter
part of 2017
* Cfo says does not expect improvement in pricing in
continental europe
* Cfo says does not see any direct impact in short term from
brexit vote, except for currency impact
* Cfo says chinese sales were negative in q2
