BRIEF-Co-Operative Bank reports H1 operating result of 17.1 mln stg

Aug 18 Co-operative Bank Plc
* Overall bank losses before tax narrowed to 177 mln stg in
H1 2016 (H1 2015: 204.2 mln stg)
* No immediate operational impact from EU referendum vote on
bank given its UK-only footprint
* Operating result of 17.1 stg mln in H1 2016 compared to a
loss of 26.2 mln stg in H1 2015
* Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio stood at 13.4% at 30
June 2016 (31 December 2015: 15.5%) reflecting a reduction in
Risk Weighted Assets (RWAs) of 0.2 bln stg and a statutory loss
after tax of 132.1 mln stg
* Executive succession plan in place with appointment of
Liam Coleman as Deputy Chief Executive Officer to succeed Niall
Booker as Chief Executive Officer on 1 January 2017
* Alistair Asher, General Counsel of The Co-operative Group,
will become a member of the Board with effect from 12
September 2016
* Total operating expenditure reduced to 222.8 mln stg for
H1 2016 (H1 2015: 262.9 mln stg)
