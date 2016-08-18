BRIEF- Nova announces royalty buyout agreement with Israeli Office of Chief Scientist

Aug 18 Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd
* As part of agreement, nova agreed to pay approximately $14
million to ocs in israel
* Nova announces royalty buyout agreement with israeli
office of chief scientist
* Nova is now released from any future royalty payments on
previous funds received from ocs
* Expects to have over $90 million in total cash reserves at
end of q3 of 2016
* Agreement enables nova to apply for research and
development program funding without future royalty payments,
beginning in 2017
* Payment is expected to reduce company future tax payments
by approximately $2 million
