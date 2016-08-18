BRIEF-Tyndall Capital reports 13.5 percent passive stake in Onconova

BRIEF-Bed Bath & Beyond approves reduction in CEO's target compensation by about 14 pct
* Bed Bath & Beyond says members of board & management of co engaged in talks with shareholders regarding compensation & governance matters - SEC filing
Aug 18 Onconova Therapeutics Inc
* Tyndall Capital Partners LP reports 13.5 percent passive stake in Onconova Therapeutics Inc, as of July 29, 2016 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Titan International, Inc. U.S. Tire facilities ratify a new five year contract
* Rockwell provides fourth update regarding three subsidiaries in Kimberley, South Africa