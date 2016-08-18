版本:
BRIEF-Mallinckrodt will build a new campus for specialty brands organizations

Aug 18 Mallinckrodt PLC

* Will build out a new campus for its specialty brands organizations

* Will invest greater than $80 million in New Jersey, and anticipates approximately 400 employees will occupy new space in Q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
