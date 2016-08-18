BRIEF-Western digital announces successful repricing and prepayment Term B loans

Aug 18 Western Digital Corp

* Western Digital announces successful repricing of $3.0 billion Term B loans and prepayment of $750 million Term B loans

* Says priced $3.0 billion of new U.S. Dollar-denominated Term B loans at an interest rate of LIBOR + 3.75%

* Settled previous U.S. Dollar-denominated Term B loans with proceeds of this new loan and a voluntary cash prepayment of $750 million

* Says new financing is expected to generate annual interest savings of approximately $128 million beginning on Aug. 17, 2016

* Financing reflects annual cash interest savings of about $100 million resulting from both 175 basis point reduction in interest spread Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: