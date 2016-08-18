BRIEF-ICE says to stick by Trayport deal despite UK antitrust concerns

Aug 18 Intercontinental Exchange Inc :
* Intercontinental Exchange statement on Trayport
acquisition
* ICE does not agree with CMA findings which do not align
with ICE's vision for continuing to operate Trayport as an open
and autonomous software provider
* Findings are provisional and final CMA decision is not
expected to be known until mid-October
* Committed to retaining ownership of Trayport; willing to
memorialize its intentions with regard to Trayport's future
operation with formal CMA remedies
* We do not believe that divestment is necessary,
appropriate or in best interests of Trayport's customers
