BRIEF-Altius re-establishes normal course issuer bid

Aug 18 Altius Minerals Corp

* Altius re-establishes normal course issuer bid

* Re-instated normal course issuer bid and it may purchase at market price up to 2.2 million common shares

* NCIB will commence August 22, 2016 and will end no later than August 21, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

