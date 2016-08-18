BRIEF-Fannie Mae- remain convinced that Fed will hold target rate steady this year

Aug 18 Fannie Mae
* Fannie Mae says remain convinced that Fed will hold target
rate steady this year
* Fannie Mae says "continued momentum in consumer spending
in Q3 is crucial for driving growth as business investment is
struggling"
* Fannie Mae says consumer spending appears "solid" heading
into Q3, expect inventory investment to balance out after a
"surprising" drawdown in Q2
* Fannie Mae says "tight housing inventory from a lack of
new construction continues to create affordability challenges"
* Federal National Mortgage Association -Economic growth is
expected to rebound in second half of 2016 after a disappointing
Q2
Source text for Eikon: