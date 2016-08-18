版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 18日 星期四 22:43 BJT

BRIEF-Strategic Metals exercises option to buy 50 pct of Sakami gold project

Aug 18 Canada Strategic Metals Inc:

* Canada Strategic Metals has fulfilled its requirements to acquire a 50% interest in Sakami property Source text for Eikon:
