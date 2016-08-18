版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 18日 星期四 23:16 BJT

BRIEF-Matamec Explorations - Canada Strategic Metals has acquired 50% interest in Sakami property

Aug 18 Matamec Explorations Inc

* Matamec announces that Canada Strategic Metals has acquired 50% interest in the Sakami property as the Sakami summer exploration program comes to a close

* CSM could acquire a 50% interest in Sakami gold project by spending CAD$2.25 million in exploration work, other conditions over period of 3 years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐