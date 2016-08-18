BRIEF-Matamec Explorations - Canada Strategic Metals has acquired 50% interest in Sakami property

BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
Aug 18 Matamec Explorations Inc
* Matamec announces that Canada Strategic Metals has acquired 50% interest in the Sakami property as the Sakami summer exploration program comes to a close
* CSM could acquire a 50% interest in Sakami gold project by spending CAD$2.25 million in exploration work, other conditions over period of 3 years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering