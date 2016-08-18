版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 19日 星期五 03:15 BJT

BRIEF-Old National Bank names Mark Bradford Indianapolis region CEO

Aug 18 Old National Bancorp

* Old National Bank names Mark Bradford Indianapolis region CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
