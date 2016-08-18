BRIEF-Communications Systems entered amended and restated credit agreement

BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
Aug 18 Communications Systems Inc:
* On Aug 12 co, its operating subsidiaries entered into an amended and restated credit agreemen and amended and restated note
* May borrow up to $15.0 million with variable interest rate equal to daily one-month libor rate plus 200 basis points - sec filing
* Credit facility also includes a $2.0 million letter of credit subfacility
* As part of credit facility, CSI Companies entered into an amended and restated security agreement
* As per security agreement, each of CSI Cos agreed to grant lender security interest in all of its tangible, intangible assets
* Co's unit entered security agreement with lender under which it pledged substantially all of its assets to support guarantee Source text (bit.ly/2bqI5jF) Further company coverage:
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering