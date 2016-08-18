BRIEF-Mistras Group to repurchase up to 1 mln shares from CEO

Aug 18 Mistras Group

* On Aug 17 co entered into an agreement with its founder, chairman and chief executive officer, Sotirios Vahaviolos

* Mistras Group Inc says agreement provides for company to repurchase $2 million of shares each month

* Agreement with CEO provides for co to repurchase up to 1 million shares of its common stock from CEO