BRIEF-Public Utility Commission Of Texas approves final order in El Paso Electric Co's rate case

Aug 18 El Paso Electric Co
* Public Utility Commission Of Texas approved a final order
in El Paso Electric Co's rate case
* Order resolves all issues in the rate case
* Order provides for an annual non-fuel base rate increase
of $37 million, lower annual depreciation expense of
approximately $8.5 million
* Order allows co to recover revenue associated with
relation back of rates to consumption on,after jan 12, 2016
through separate surcharge
* Order provides for an additional annual non-fuel base rate
increase of $3.7 million related to four corners generating
station costs
* Order provides for removing separate treatment for
residential customers with solar systems
* Order provides for allowing company to recover $3.1
million in rate case expenses through a separate surcharge
