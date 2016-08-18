版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 19日 星期五 07:21 BJT

BRIEF-Brinker International declares qtrly dividend of $0.34 per share

Aug 18 Brinker International Inc

* Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.34 per share on common stock of company, representing a 6 percent increase over prior year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
