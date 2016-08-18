版本:
BRIEF-Wiley to acquire Atypon for $120 mln in cash

Aug 18 John Wiley & Sons Inc :

* Wiley signs definitive agreement to acquire Atypon for $120 million in cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
