BRIEF-Twitter says introducing new features on notifications settings

Aug 18 Twitter Inc :
* Twitter says introducing new features that will give users
more control over what users see and who they interact with on
twitter
* Twitter says all users to have ability to limit
notifications to only people they follow on mobile and on
Twitter.com
* Users can now access notifications directly from their
notifications tab
* Twitter says adding new 'quality filter' option to users'
notification settings
* Twitter says when turned on, quality filter can improve
quality of tweets users see by using signals such as account
origin and behavior
* Twitter says new features on notifications settings and
quality filter rolling out to all users in the coming days
Source text - bit.ly/2b2dtRD
