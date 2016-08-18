版本:
BRIEF-Cerulean Pharma says reducing workforce by about 48 pct

Aug 18 Cerulean Pharma Inc :

* Cerulean announces reduction in force

* Says reducing its workforce by about 48 pct, to a total of 23 full-time equivalent employees

* Says expects reduction plan to be substantially completed by end of 2016

* Says workforce reduction is designed to reduce operating expenses while co refocuses its clinical strategy for CRLX101

* Expects reduction in force to result in about $5 million in reduced annualized operating expenses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
