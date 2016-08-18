BRIEF-Emmis receives takeover proposal from E Acquisition Corp

Aug 18 Emmis Communications Corp

* Emmis Communications receives proposal to acquire the corporation's outstanding public shares

* $4.10 cash per share offered for Emmis Communications Corporation's public shares

* Proposal does not include a financing condition

* In response to proposal, board announced that it has formed a special committee of disinterested directors to consider proposal

* Smulyan and other directors of Emmis who will join purchaser will not participate in evaluation of proposal

* E Acquisition Corp, owned by Jeffrey Smulyan, CEO and controlling shareholder of Emmis has made a non-binding proposal for Emmis

* Emmis expects this process to have no impact on day-to-day operations.

* Proposal states E Acquisition Corp has obtained committed acquisition facility from affiliate of Falcon Investment Advisors, Llc

* Under terms of Emmis' articles of incorporation, potential transaction will be a "going private" transaction

* Proposal states that purchaser to invite other investors, which will include certain other officers and directors of Emmis

* Proposal also states that transaction will be subject to approval by Emmis' shareholders

* Offer indicates that if deal is consummated, buyer intends to reduce Emmis' debt by selling certain non-core assets of business

* Board has authorized Emmis to explore strategic alternatives for publishing division and radio stations in Terre Haute, Indiana