Aug 18 Geo Group Inc

* GEO Group comments on Department Of Justice announcement and announces investor and analyst conference call

* Says "impact of this decision on GEO is not imminent"

* Says "BOP will continue, on a case-by-case basis, to determine whether to extend contracts at end of their contract period"

* Says "Will continue to work with BOP, as well as all of our government partners"