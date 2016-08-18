版本:
BRIEF-Mines Management says does not have enough cash to fund ongoing operating expenses through end of Q3

Aug 18 Mines Management Inc

* Says does not currently have enough cash on hand to fund ongoing operating expenses through end of q3 of 2016

* Expects to fund operating expenses during period by borrowing remaining funds available from hecla pursuant to $2.3 million term loan

* Says factors raise substantial doubt about company's ability to continue as a going concern

* No recurring source of revenue or sufficient cash to fund normal operations,meet debt obligations without raising additional funds

* Says "if proposed merger with hecla is not completed, company will need to seek additional capital" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

