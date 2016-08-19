版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 19日 星期五 19:30 BJT

BRIEF-First Cash intends to transfer listing of its common stock to NYSE

Aug 19 First Cash Financial Services Inc

* Intends to transfer listing of its common stock to New York Stock Exchange from Nasdaq Global Select Market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐