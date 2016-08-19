版本:
BRIEF-Domtar amends its existing unsecured amended and restated credit agreement

Aug 19 Domtar Corp

* On August 18, 2016 amended and restated its existing unsecured amended and restated credit agreement, dated October 3, 2014 - SEC filing

* Maximum aggregate amount of availability under 2016 credit agreement is $700 million, an increase of $100 million from existing credit agreement

* Company says 2016 credit agreement matures on august 18, 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

