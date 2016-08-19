版本:
BRIEF-Electro Scientific announces new CEO

Aug 19 Electro Scientific Industries Inc

* Michael Burger, former CEO of Cascade Microtech will join as president and CEO of company

* Burger will succeed Edward Grady on October 3, 2016

* Burger will also join board of directors on same date Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

