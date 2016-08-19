版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 20日 星期六 03:07 BJT

BRIEF-PG&E Corp makes equity contribution of $300 mln to Pacific Gas and Electric Co

Aug 19 PG&E Corp says -

* Made an equity contribution of $300 million to its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company Source - bit.ly/2bzPURm Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐