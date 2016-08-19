BRIEF-Deere & Co sees FY projection for U.S. commodity prices for corn $3.15 per bushel

Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
Aug 19 Deere & Co :
* 2016/17 projection for U.S. commodity prices for corn $3.15 per bushel
* Sees FY 2016 total U.S. farm cash receipts of $ 373.4 billion versus previous forecast of $375.1 billion
* 2016/17 projection for u.s. Commodity prices for soybeans $9.30 per bushel
* Sees FY 2016 net sales down about 10 percent
* Sees equipment operations FY 2016 CAPEX about $650 million
* Sees "continued modest economic growth; increased uncertainty due to non-economic risks" in EU for fiscal 2016 Source text - bit.ly/2bOF8LE Further company coverage:
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.