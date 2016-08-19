BRIEF-Deere & Co sees FY projection for U.S. commodity prices for corn $3.15 per bushel

Aug 19 Deere & Co :

* 2016/17 projection for U.S. commodity prices for corn $3.15 per bushel

* Sees FY 2016 total U.S. farm cash receipts of $ 373.4 billion versus previous forecast of $375.1 billion

* 2016/17 projection for u.s. Commodity prices for soybeans $9.30 per bushel

* Sees FY 2016 net sales down about 10 percent

* Sees equipment operations FY 2016 CAPEX about $650 million

* Sees "continued modest economic growth; increased uncertainty due to non-economic risks" in EU for fiscal 2016 Source text - bit.ly/2bOF8LE Further company coverage: