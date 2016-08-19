版本:
BRIEF-OGE Energy submits proposal to acquire all of CERC's membership interests in Enable GP

Aug 19 Oge Energy Corp

* Submitted to Centerpoint proposal to acquire all of CERC's membership interests in Enable GP

* Submitted to Centerpoint a proposal to acquire all of common units and subordinated units of enable owned by CERC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

