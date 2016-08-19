版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 19日 星期五 21:09 BJT

BRIEF-Vanity Capital to buy asset from IAMGOLD

Aug 19 Vanity Capital Inc

* Vanity signs option agreement with IAMGOLD Corporation to purchase the porcupine east block

* Option is exercisable by Vanity spending a minimum of one-million five hundred thousand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

