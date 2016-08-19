版本:
BRIEF-Portola Pharmaceuticals announces IndexXa review update

Aug 19 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Portola pharmaceuticals announces validation of marketing authorization application (maa) by European Medicines Agency (ema) for indexxa (andexanet alfa), a factor xa inhibitor antidote

* Maa for IndexXa submitted to EMA and has been accepted for review Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

