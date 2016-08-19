版本:
中国
2016年 8月 19日

BRIEF-Osisko Mining acquires equity interest in Canadian orebodies

Aug 19 Osisko Mining Corp

* Acquires equity interest in Canadian orebodies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

