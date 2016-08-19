版本:
BRIEF-Stellar Acquisition prices IPO at $10 per unit

Aug 19 Stellar Acquisition III Inc

* Announces pricing of $65,000,000 initial public offering

* Says pricing of its initial public offering of 6,500,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

