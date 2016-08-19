BRIEF-Synthesis Energy says restructuring Zao Zhuang new gas company joint venture in China

Aug 19 Synthesis Energy Systems Inc :

* Synthesis energy systems, inc. Announces the restructuring of zao zhuang new gas company joint venture in shandong province, china

* Partners intend to evaluate a new zz syngas facility in zouwu industrial park in shandong province

* Xuecheng energy is evaluating plans to build a project to upgrade operation's coal tar by-product

* Ses will retain an about 9 percent ownership in zz jv asset, xuecheng energy to assume outstanding liabilities of zz jv