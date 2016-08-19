版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 19日 星期五 21:10 BJT

BRIEF-Fedex sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per share

Aug 19 Fedex Corp

* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

