REFILE-BRIEF-Grand Chip Investment announces interim results of offer for Aixtron SE

(Adds dropped word 'for' in headline)

Aug 19 Grand Chip Investment GmbH:

* Grand Chip Investment GmbH announces interim results of voluntary public takeover offer by Grand Chip Investment GmbH for Aixtron SE

* As of August 19, 2016, takeover offer has been accepted for a total of 2.8 million Aixtron shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

